Jeanne Kadlec entered into eternal life Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
She was born Jeanne Louise Wolford Dec. 1, 1930, in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Jeanne was the youngest of William and Nettie Wolford’s nine children.
She married Leslie Kadlec Aug. 11, 1951. After living in Prairie du Chien, they spent the next three decades in Oelwein, Iowa. Jeanne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She served 16 years as a librarian in the Oelwein Public Library before retiring in 1992. After Les passed away, Jeanne moved to Menomonie in 2000 and enjoyed many special friendships at The Oaks.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Lyle Bellrichard, Harlan Bellrichard, William Wolford, and Robert Wolford; and sisters, Grace Anderson, Dorothy Fosdale, and Rita Jones.
Jeanne is survived by sons, Stephen (Sue) Kadlec, Mark Kadlec, Stuart (Yuriko) Kadlec, and Erick (Edith) Kadlec; daughter, Lisa (Donnie) Reisner; sister, Jeanette Hill; and many nieces and nephews, including Bill O’Brien and Nick (Karen) Moran. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Jessica Reisner, Rebecca (Gaetano) Torre, Christopher Kadlec, Luke Reisner, Veronica Kadlec, Jeanna Kadlec, Andrea Kadlec, Johanna Kadlec, Joshua (Marin) Kadlec, Stephanie Kadlec, and Matthew (Jun) Kadlec; as well as five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Tendrils rooftop garden and pavilion (Waverly Health Center) in Waverly, Iowa.
The family extends its appreciation to the staff at Waverly Health Center and Cedar Valley Hospice for their compassionate care during Jeanne’s brief illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis., or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, Iowa.
