Jim Swanson delivers profane outburst during Menomonie school board meeting; censure hearing to be held Friday

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally apologize to the SDMA school community for the poor conduct at last night's board meeting,” Styer said. “This outburst was completely unprofessional, disrespectful and demeaning to the entire board. Not only was it disrespectful to the board and our superintendent, but it portrays our school district and our community in a very poor light. On a night when the focus should have been on our school reopening plan with robust discussion, it ended up being cut short due to this disrespectful behavior. Hopefully our board and the community will take steps to address this issue.”

Zydowsky, who remained quiet during Swanson’s outburst, said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a good amount of stress to everyone in the Menomonie community and hopes discussion can be redirected toward making the schools within the district as safe as can be.