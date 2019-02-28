A invasive species group local to the Chippewa Valley is taking steps to increase its presence in the area.
In the ongoing efforts to contain and maybe eliminate some invasive species, the Lower Chippewa Invasives Partnership has opened its own independent office and hired an Executive Director, Chris Gaetzke, who was leading the organization.
LCIP serves a five-county area of Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin and Pierce in Wisconsin. The group has been a 501©(3) nonprofit since 2015 and has received a few startup grants from an enthusiastic family foundation to take this next step.
LCIP has been most active in Chippewa, Dunn and Pepin Counties. With the hiring of an Executive Director, LCIP will be working to increase its efforts in Eau Claire and Pierce Counties.
One of the more visual projects LCIP has assisted with is the Erickson Park project in Chippewa Falls over the last three years during the Leinenkugel’s Great Water Month events in September. The group has worked with many volunteers cutting and treating invasive plants to reveal the native species for everyone to enjoy this summer when the park opens in Chippewa Falls, adjacent to Irvine Park.
Gaetzke states that the group’s move to a full-time Director will allow LCIP to provide more opportunities in the effort to control invasive species.
LCIP gives assistance to both private landowners and local units of government. One unique service that LCIP offers is the use of an enclosed trailer full of equipment to tackle most projects. The trailer can be used by any group in the LCIP’s five-county area and is fully equipped with tools including gloves, saws, sprayers, loppers, safety glasses and more.
LCIP also has a Landowner Chemical Program that provides herbicide, training and sprayers to landowners for treatment of small areas that have invasive species. This program also involves the landowner to reach out the surrounding landowners to inform them of what they are doing how to get involved too.
Another promising initiative from LCIP is the Pull a Weed, Plant a Seed alternative native plants program that just recently has become available.
This program gives guidelines for native plants that can be planted in an area after the invasive plants are removed. The concept is to keep the invasives from coming back by planting native plants that can out-compete the invasives.
Different species of plants can foil the return of the invasives, depending on the habitat which Common Buckthorn, Garlic Mustard, Tartarian Honeysuckle, Japanese Barberry and Japanese Knotweed are removed.
In sandy loam soil, American Hornbeam, Red Oak, Speckled Alder, Common Witch Hazel and False Solomon’s Seal are some of plants that can be used to keep the invasives from coming back.
In areas with silty clay loam soil, some plantings can include Bur Oak, Black Cherry, Gray Dogwood and Winterberry Holly. Some of these plants are available this spring to landowners that want to have a fighting chance at suppressing the invasive plants out.
LCIP also organizes education programs on invasive species and will make presentations to many area organizations and agencies.
The latest event will be the LCIP Annual Meeting on March 28 in Menomonie. This event will feature a speaker, networking, a yearly summary of the organization and refreshments.
The next area wide event is the annual summer invasive species tour on June 13. The tour will be in Dunn County again, since it is a central location to the area. (I participated in last year’s tour and it was enlightening how many invasive species could be found in such a small geographical area).
If you like to get on the water in the summer, LCIP is co-hosting events on the Chippewa River with Beaver Creek Reserve, Citizen Science Center on July 11 monitoring and controlling Yellow Iris along with events on August 7 and 21 monitoring and controlling small populations of Purple Loosestrife.
LCIP also works with schools to educate students about invasives and to organize invasive removal projects. Some of the schools that LCIP works with include the Boyceville grade school, Colfax grade and high schools, Durand High School, Menomonie Middle and High Schools and UW-Stout. One amazing project included the help of 28 students from the Durand School District that removed 1,520 pounds of garlic mustard from the Birch Creek State Natural Area in 2017.
One project LCIP involved students is the control of the Amur Cork Tree. LCIP trained, then hired high school and college students to monitor, cut and treat this devastating tree affecting the city of Menomonie and Dunn, Menomonie and Red Cedar Townships.
So far LCIP has organized the removal of 276 mature trees and dozens of acres small, developing populations with work ongoing until at least June 30, when the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources funding is removed.
One important opportunity LCIP provides to landowners who realize that they have invasives on their property is the development of a management plan. Most landowners do not think of having such a plan that lays out the inventory of plants, discusses landowner goals, gives goals and steps to reduce invasives, promote regeneration of native plants, provides a monitoring plan and lays out final outcomes. LCIP staff and board members are available to do a free site assessment to see where you stand today.
LCIP also partners with The Wisconsin First Detector Network, which is a citizen science network that empowers people to act against invasive species through invasive species monitoring, management and outreach. WIFDN provides training and resources through a combination of webinars, instructional videos, and hands-on workshops, in addition to providing volunteer opportunities to citizen scientists.
WIFDN provides access to online training resources brought on by invasive species experts from across the state. Training topics include terrestrial and aquatic invasive species biology, identification, and reporting. WIFDN emphasizes species of concern to Wisconsin (emerald ash borer, late blight, giant hogweed and others), but also discusses general resources for other species.
Invasives are a problem that affect everyone, and it will take everyone to fix the problem. So LCIP is primarily a volunteer-based organization. Gaetzke is the Executive Director, but he can’t do all the work alone.
LCIP has a strong group of volunteers and do much of the on the ground work necessary to battle back against invasives that are threatening our livelihood. You too could be a volunteer.
Gaetzke wants anyone with concerns about invasive species to come check out the new office at Bayview Office Park, next to the Menomonie Public Library at 700 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie, Suite 275.
Gaetzke is usually there from 7:30 a.m.—4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment.
LCIP is striving to be the model for a citizen-based, non-profit organization that engages our community to be active citizens, not bystanders waiting for change to happen. They accomplish this by the patented Civic Governance model that can be learned about at activecitizen.org or the LCIP website.
Visit the LCIP website at lcinvasives.org, email at lcinvasives@gmail.com, call at 715-539-2766 or check them out on Facebook at facebook.com/LCIP2011/ for more information.
