The 2019 Conservation Congress hearings will be held April 8 at 7 p.m. The Dunn County hearing will be held, as usual, at the Dunn County Fish and Game Club House.
The hearing asks local residents to give their opinions on local fishing, hunting, conservation and other rules.
For a listing of all the other hearing locations in the 71 other counties in the state, visit dnr.wi.gov and search “spring hearings”.
A major change for the Spring Hearing is that it will be possible to fill out the questionnaire online. A live link will be posted on the Conservation Congress web page that will go live at 7 p.m. on April 8.
The link will be live for three days.
The Conservation Congress has adopted this procedure for using the online option: “Individuals in attendance at the Spring Hearings can choose to fill out the paper input form the night of the hearing or take a random verifiable number that can be submitted through the online system. The random verifiable number will allow an individual’s input to be tallied along with the input provided by in-person attendees in the county in which they attended.
“Individuals who are unable to attend a Spring Hearing in person can provide input through the online version (without the random verifiable number). This input will be compiled and considered with the overall input but will be separate from the county-specific (in-person) input.”
The Conservation Congress page can be found at this link: https://dnr.wi.gov/About/WCC/springhearing.html
Overall, there are eighty-eight questions this year. The first forty-nine questions are DNR-generated questions, and the remaining thirty-nine are from the Congress. Changes to fishing rules make up the largest number of questions.
Fishing rules
Questions 20 through 26 propose changes to the regulations for fishing on the Mississippi River. Questions 20 and 21 propose changing the bag limit for walleye and sauger in pools three through eight to a combined four fish with a 15-inch size limit for walleye and none for sauger.
The new proposed limit for pools nine through 12 is a combination of six total walleye and sauger with no size limit.
The suggested regulation changes are due to research showing that the fish grow faster, but live shorter lives in the Mississippi than in other Minnesota or Wisconsin Waters. Also, the Sauger population is declining in the upper pools.
Question 22 seeks to lower the white bass limit from 25 fish daily to 10 daily in pools three through nine. This change is being suggested because research has shown that white bass live much longer than previously thought, so lower limits are needed to protect the white bass population.
Question 23 proposes lowering the sunfish, crappie and yellow perch bag limit in pools three through nine, from 25 to 15 fish per day. Pan fish are subject to strong fishing and harvest pressure, so the lower bag limits are designed to protect the currently healthy population of panfish in the Mississippi.
Question 24 looks to lower the daily bag limit for Shovelnose Sturgeon from 10 to three. Again, this lower bag limit is designed to protect the shovelnose sturgeon population. Not a lot of information is known about the shovelnose sturgeon other than it is a long-lived fish.
It seems prudent to the fish managers to lower the limits to avoid harming the fish. If approved, Question 25 would lower the daily bag limit on Northern Pike from five to three, and only one of the three fish can be over 30 inches. This change is designed to protect the population and to help create a trophy fishery for Northern Pike.
Question 10 and 11 are a statewide fishery’s question for bass.
Question 10 would allow the DNR to exempt permitted fishing tournaments from special local regulations and instead use the common statewide total of five fish per day with a 14-inch size limit.
Question 11 proposes a year-round bass season, but would only allow harvest of fish during the traditional bass season.
Hunting and trapping
Several questions pertain to hunting and trapping. Question 4 asks if the closing time for hunting pheasants on public land, like Dunnville Bottoms, should be changed from 2 p.m. to 12 to reduce hunting pressure on stocked birds.
The first Conservation Congress question is number 50, and it proposes an increase in the setback along waterways to 30 feet to help stop suspended solids and nonpoint pollution of our waters that cause algal blooms.
Question 52 proposed a new pilot program to help curb the spread of CWD. The Payment for Positives Program’s goal is to use hunting to target herds most likely to have CWD by paying landowners and hunters cash for turning in CWD-positive deer.
Payments are suggested to range from $750 per deer to $1250 per deer.
Sponsors of the program are suggesting that the legislature use approximately one percent of deer hunting license fees to fund this program. The pilot programs are designed to see if the program would remove more CWD positive deer from the herd and increase the testing and reporting of CWD infected deer.
Question 56 seeks to restore the tagging requirement for harvested deer. Question 56 proposes a statewide ban on feeding and baiting of deer. Question 70 seeks to restore funding for public lands.
Questions 78 and 79 seek to enhance hunter safety. Question 78 propose restoring the age limit for youth hunting back to 10 years old, after the age limit was eliminated last year by the Legislature.
Question 79 would restore the requirement that on a mentored hunt, only one gun may be carried between the mentor and mentee.
Questions 82 and 83 call for an increase in the Inland Trout Stamp fee (82) and an increase in the Great Lake Trout and Salmon Stamp (83). The new revenue would help pay for trout stream restoration and improvements, and funding for staff, maintenance and upgrades to fish hatcheries that stock the Great Lakes.
Questions 85 and 86 support a ban on lead fishing gear (85) and ammunition (86). Lead is the primary material used in ammo and fishing tackle. Lead in tackle and ammo has also been shown to be a source of often-fatal lead poisoning for 130 species of critters. There are non-toxic fishing tackle and ammo alternatives available.
Finally, one of the first orders of business at the Spring Hearings in electing delegates to the Conservation Congress. Every county has a team of five delegates that represents the county.
The Conservation Congress is the only statutory body in the state where citizens elect delegates to advise the Natural Resources Board and the Department of Natural Resources on how to responsibly manage Wisconsin’s natural resources for present and future generations.
The Conservation Congress is citizen democracy in action. It won’t function without your participation.
