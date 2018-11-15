A successful deer hunt takes serious advance planning and preparation. It takes months to plan a hunt. To help neophyte hunters, I am offering this time line, so they can plan a successful deer hunt.
July 1: Yes! Only five months till deer camp. I go to the gun safe and make sure deer rifles are still there. Then I check ammunition supply—got a box and a half of rounds. Better buy two more boxes for target practice and to make sure I have fresh ammo for the season. Finally I open a closet door and see if blaze orange is still good. Oh yes, there is spilled chili on the long underwear top. Guess that should get washed. Oh, wait. I got a shot at a deer after I spilled the chili on the long johns. Never mind washing. It’s a lucky stain, so it will stay. I decide to pick up the ammo and targets right after July 4 celebrations are over.
August 15: Hey, look at that. Ammo and targets are on sale. I’ve been planning to get some since the beginning of July, so now is the time.
August 21: I finally make it to sports shop and get the ammo and targets on the way home from work. Next weekend, I’ll head to the shooting range to get some practice.
September 15: Oh my, small game hunting is open. Deer season is fast approaching. I’d better make that trip to the range. Plus, I need pick a date or two to get out into the woods to chase some grouse and squirrels to hone the hunting skills for deer camp.
September 16: Ole Deerslayer, my favorite deer rifle, is still spot-on. After firing a few rounds off the bench to make sure the holes were in the black, I shot several shots offhand and they all hit the target. Now it’s time to call the hunting partners and arrange a range date. Maybe with this bit of practice, I can finally outshoot Bullseye Bob.
September 17: I call Bullseye Bob to see if he can make it to the shooting range. Yup. He says he’s been planning to call me for a week. We decide to meet next weekend. But dang, if he’s been planning to call it means he has been shooting for a while. Well, maybe he developed a bad flinch and I can hopefully outshoot him.
September 24: I meet my hunting partners, Bullseye Bob, Swampmaster Pete and Lost-a-Lot Larry at the range. Bullseye Bob is still the best shot. Oh well, the burgers, beer and bull afterwards were great. Everyone is confident they will shoot a “turdy-point” buck this season.
October 2: Bullseye Bob and I are heading up north to deer camp to check out the cabin, scout and do a bit of small game hunting. When the cabin is open, we take in that wonderful musty smell. Fortunately, the mouse droppings are not too deep in the corners, and the patches on the siding kept the wasps out this year. As Bob and I wander around the land, five grouse flush. We manage to get shots at two and hit one. Pretty darn good day. The deer sign looks good. Lots of deer beds and droppings, and the trails by the favorite stands look active.
October 18: Lost-a-Lot Larry and I make a second trip to the land and cabin. The plan is to spend the weekend cutting firewood, hunting grouse and scouting for deer. Upon arrival to the land, Larry and I hop out of the truck, load our shotguns and head up the ridge. A couple of grouse flush. Larry bangs off a shot at one grouse, but it flies off unharmed. The ridge ends in a cedar swamp where Larry earned his nickname. At the end of the ridge right before it drops down into the cedar swamp, I ask Larry, “Do ya wanna turn around and head back to the cabin?”
Larry replies, “Nope, I got this here new app on my phone that shows where you are in the woods and what direction to walk. See?”
He shows me his phone screen. I say, “Wow they do amazing things with technology nowadays.”
We walk to the bottom of the ridge and are about to enter the swamp when I look at Larry. He is staring at his phone and is ghostly white.
“What’s up, Larry,” I ask.
He mumbles, “There are no bars.”
“What?”
He repeats, “There are no bars. The app stopped working at the top of the ridge. Let’s go cut firewood.”
November 10: The crew agrees I make the best chili in camp. Swampmaster Pete and I are in the grocery store buying chili ingredients and other eats for deer camp. I ask Pete, “Do ya remember how much burger we got last year for the chili?”
“No,” he says.
“Huh,” I reply. “I was thinking 10 pounds but let’s get 15 just in case.”
“Good idea. Oh, and don’t forget the pickled eggs and turkey gizzards to snack on during the card games,” Pete says.
“So how much beer should we get?”
“I dunno. Seems like there is never enough.”
“True, but we can always go to Backwoods Billy’s Bar if we run short of vital supplies.”
“True dat.”
“I wonder if Billy remembered to give the bar room floor its annual spring sweeping and change out the bar rag at the same time.”
“Me too. That year he forgot was interesting, to say the least.”
November 12: Begin packing.
November 13: Still looking for the long johns with the lucky chili stain.
November 16: Arrive in deer camp in the morning. I unpack all my gear by my bunkbed. Then I turn the car inside out, and I still can’t find the ammo. As I am about to look under the passenger seat for the fifth time, I have a flash of memory. I set the ammo on the kitchen table when I packed the chili in the cooler. Fortunately, Boondocks Hardware is only a 30-minute drive and they carry my favorite flavor of ammo. When I get back to deer camp, the rest of the crew is there. Good thing I brought that bottle of peppermint-flavored human antifreeze. I offer the crew a sip of antifreeze while keeping the new ammo hidden in my coat pocket. After all, I am trying to live down the nickname Forgets-It Jim.
November 17: 11 p.m. The gear is ready, the knives are sharp, the plan is set. I even won a few games of cards and enjoyed the chili. The alarm will be going off in just a few hours. Maybe I’ll even catch a few winks of sleep, but it’s hard to fall asleep anticipating the excitement of tomorrow’s hunt. There is not much snoring in camp tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.