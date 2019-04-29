The first ever Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Spring Conservation Hearings—with the ability to respond online—are done.
In person, 3,402 people participated; 7,310 responded online. Clearly the online component was widely used by the citizens of Wisconsin.
Personally, I had a conflict with another meeting that night and I was grateful for the opportunity of completing the questionnaire online.
I managed to pop into the spring hearing at the Dunn County Fish and Game Club House to get the RVN Number that verified I was a county resident. I found the process very simple and efficient.
In reporting the individual county vote totals, the DNR listed three sets of numbers. One set was the number of votes recorded in person or with RVN. The second set of vote totals was the number of online respondents who indicted they resided in Dunn County but did not have a verified log in number. The third data set was all on line respondents including ones who indicated they recreate in Dunn County.
Combining the first two data sets seemed to give a reasonable total for how Dunn County residents voted on the spring questionnaire. Hence, that is how the vote totals reported below were derived.
The CWD question
Question 52 was promoted by the CWD “Payment for Positive” organization and may have generated the most statewide interest. The program, also known as P4P, would pay hunters and landowners cash for killing and turning in CWD-positive deer.
The concept is to lower the incidence of CWD-infected deer in the areas where CWD is most prevalent, thereby slowing or containing the spread of the disease.
Payments could range from $750 per deer to $1250 per deer.
The program would be funded by using 1% of deer hunting license fees.
Question 52 passed statewide by a vote of 4,408 to 3,265. In Dunn County the tally was 48 in favor and 32 opposed.
For this innovative program to go into effect, the Legislature will have to pass laws authorizing the P4P plan.
More CWD education
Two citizen-introduced resolutions were passed at the spring hearings in Dunn County. The first was “Educating Hunters on the Risk Posed by CWD Infected Carcasses.”
This resolution’s goal is to help stop the spread of CWD by educating hunters to the risk posed by improper disposal of CWD-infected deer carcasses in areas of the state.
The resolution calls on the DNR to give every hunter a one-page trifold brochure that details the risks of spreading CWD via improper carcass disposal and how to properly dispose of deer carcasses, when they purchase a hunting license.
“CWD Research Recommendations” is the title of the second citizen resolution.
That resolution calls upon cervid farmers, wildlife agencies, the Conservation Congress and all other parties with a vested interest in finding a solution to CWD to work cooperatively to conduct more research on CWD.
The resolution also calls for securing the funding necessary to conduct the research.
Changing hunts
The first question to have a big impact on Dunn County was Question 4, which proposed changing the pheasant hunt closing time on state properties on week days from 2 p.m. to 12 p.m. Statewide, the question passed by a vote of 6,457 to 1,930. In Dunn County the vote was 70 to 17.
Questions 20 through 26 proposed changes to the fishing regulations on the Mississippi River. Sauger populations are declining in some pools. Also, recent research has demonstrated that some fish populations may be vulnerable to current harvest regulations.
All of the proposed questions passed with a large majority, which is not surprising, since anglers are strong proponents of protecting fish populations.
Reducing the combined walleye and sauger limits in pools 3 through 8, which was suggested in Question 20, passed by a vote 5,072 to 1,252. In Dunn County the vote was 62 to 11.
Question 21 sets slot limits for walleye. It passed on a 63 to 9 vote in the county, and by a 5,168 to 1,107 margin statewide.
The vote total for Question 22 was 4,414 to 1,934 statewide and 55 to 17 in the county.
Statewide question 23, which suggested reducing the pan fish limit from 25 to 15, had a vote of 5,260 ayes to 1,461 nays. There were 95 ayes and 8 nays locally.
Sixty-three Dunn County residents voted for Question 24 and 6 against, while 5,036 voted statewide to support reducing the shovelnose sturgeon bag limit from 10 to 3.
Question 25 proposed reducing the northern pike bag limit from 5 to 3. It garnered a vote of 4,982 to 1,641 across the state and a vote of 59 to 17 in Dunn County.
Reducing the channel and flathead catfish bag limit was the topic of question 26. It passed on a vote of 4,903 yes and 1,466 no around the state. The county vote was 55 in favor to 13 opposed.
Increasing the required setbacks along streams to reduced runoff pollution of our waterways was understandably very popular in the county. It was endorsed by a vote of 75 to 6. Statewide the proposal passed with a huge margin of 7,217 to 840.
Cleaning up algal blooms is a popular idea in this state. With the change in leadership at the DNR, hopefully strong progress will be made on this issue in the near future.
Hunters voted to restore the requirement for tagging harvested deer by approving Question 55. The vote was 39 to 26 in Dunn County and 5,826 to 2,237 across the state.
Hunters also voted to ban the baiting and feeding deer statewide by a vote of 5,390 to 2,978 on Question 56. In Dunn County the question was voted down, 30 to 37
Conservation Congress participants voted overwhelmingly to improve hunter’s safety by approving Questions 76 and 77. Question 76 would restore the age for hunting to 10 years old and Question 77 would allow only one gun between mentor and mentee on mentor hunts.
The tally on Question 76 was 6,616 in favor to 1,653 opposed, and for Question 77 it was 7,031 in favor and 1,205 opposed. Dunn County results were 92 for and 28 opposed on Question 76 and 99 ayes and 23 nays on Question 77.
A potential fee increase for trout stamps was approved. Question 81, “Increasing Fees for Inland Trout Stamps,” passed 5,324 to 2,241 and the license fee increase to fund fish hatcheries in Question 82 passed 5,702 to 1,872. Both questions also passed in the county with votes of 66 to 47 and 69 to 42 respectively.
Questions 85 and 86, which called for a ban on lead ammo and fishing tackle, were both voted down. Question 85 had a tally of 3,863 to 4,297 and Question 86 had a tally of 3,931 to 4,237. The vote in the county was 71 to 52 in favor in Dunn County on Question 85 and 74 to 48 on Question 86.
The newly elected Dunn County delegates are Bill Briggs and Mike Carlsen. The Dunn County delegation also includes chair Al Marotz, vice chair Michael Gullickson and Scott Sinz.
Contact information for the delegates can be found at dnr.wi.gov/about/wcc/Documents/DelegateResources/2018Delegates.pdf
