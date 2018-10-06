A free October film series at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire explores the topics of journalism and poverty as part of a county-wide program of the Wisconsin Humanities Council called “Beyond the Headlines.”
The movies will be shown on Oct. 8, 15, and 22 at the Woodland Theater in Davies Center at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Doors open at 6 p.m. and each movie will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion. These events are sponsored by the UW-Eau Claire student chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists with support from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.
The first movie on Oct. 8, “Spotlight,” tells the story of the Boston Globe investigation that uncovered the widespread and hidden sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests. The movie stars Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Liv Schreiber and Rachel McAdams. It will be followed with a discussion led by Jan Larson, department chair of Communication and Journalism at UW-Eau Claire.
“The Florida Project” will be shown on Oct. 15. The movie describes the life of 6-year-old Moonee and her mother trying to make ends meet in the face of homelessness. The movie stars Academy Award nominee, Willem Dafoe.
The PBS Frontline special, “Poor Kids,” on Oct. 22, tells the stories of three families over the course of half a decade exploring what poverty means to children in America. This movie will be followed by a discussion led by Mary Nienow, assistant professor of social work at UW-Eau Claire.
This event is part of “Beyond the Headlines,” a program of the Wisconsin Humanities Council, funded in part by local organizations and media outlets in the Eau Claire area. This event is also funded in part by the Mellon Foundation, in partnership with the Pulitzer Prizes of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” initiative.
The events are free and open to the public, but those attending are asked to register in advance. Registration can be found online at https://beyondtheheadlineswisconsin.org/eau-claire.
