The public is invited to a free Joyful Noise Choir Spring Concert Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr.
“This concert is intended to acknowledge the faithful service the fire and police departments have given to Menomonie and surrounding communities,” said director Linda Bark.
Many of the songs in the program were selected by firefighters and policemen as their favorites, including “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Yellow Submarine” and “Lollipop.”
Special features include performances by dancer Meredith Kieffer, soloist Peter Chumas, several guest conductors from the choir and Vern Moss, “The Piano Man.”
Accompanying the choir are Anita Wiese on the piano (she also was rehearsal pianist), Marvin Whitman and Brian Freeberg on guitars, Rob Mondlock on drums, Mathew Tison on banjo and harmonica and Henry Henny on bongos.
The Joyful Noise Choir is open to anyone with or without disabilities. There is no audition and no charge for participating.
In addition to three annual concerts at the church, the choir performs for special events, including during the Mabel Tainter Fine Arts Fair and performing the National Anthem at a Ludington Guard Band concert.
The handicapped–accessible United Methodist Church has sponsored a choir for 10 years as part of its commitment to serving the community.
Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.