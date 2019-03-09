The Joyful Noise Choir will begin rehearsals Tuesday, March 12 at 6 p.m. for its Spring Concert.
Rehearsals will be held at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr.
Everyone who loves to sing is invited to join.
“This concert is intended to acknowledge the faithful service the fire and police departments have given to Menomonie and surrounding communities,” said director Linda Bark.
Many of the songs in the program were selected by firefighters and policemen as their favorites. Included are “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Peggy Sue” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”
Hour–long rehearsals continue every Tuesday at 6 p.m. through March and April and on May 7, preparing for the concert May 14 at 7 p.m.
The Joyful Noise Choir is open to anyone with or without disabilities. There is no audition and no charge for participating.
In addition to three concerts at the church, the choir performs for special events, including during the Mabel Tainter Fine Arts Fair and a Ludington Guard Band concert.
The handicapped–accessible United Methodist Church has sponsored a choir for ten years as part of its commitment to serving the community.
Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
