Everyone who enjoys the Christmas spirit is invited to hear 18 of everyone’s favorite Christmas songs and hymns during “Celebrating Christmas,” the free Joyful Noise Choir Christmas Concert Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie.
Joining the choir are TubaChristmas and Marvin Whitman on guitar, Tim Stanton on drums and Anita Wiese on piano. The choir participated in TubaChristmas’s concert last Sunday and that group returns the favor. Also performing is Vern Moss, the self–taught piano man.
Included in the program are some of the most popular Christmas songs every written, including “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Frosty The Snowman” and “Away in a Manger.”
The Joyful Noise Choir is open to anyone with or without disabilities, there is no audition and no charge for participating. It is directed by Linda Bark.
In addition to three concerts at the church this year, the choir performs for special events, including during the Mabel Tainter Fine Arts Fair and at a Ludington Guard Band concert.
The United Methodist Church is handicapped-accessible and has sponsored a choir for ten years as part of its commitment to serving the community.
Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
