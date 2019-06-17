HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin father of second-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of his son last year.
Forty-three-year-old Kayle Fleischauer was convicted Thursday in St. Croix County in the April 2018 death of his 19-year-old son, Chase.
After his conviction, the court revoked any bail for Fleischauer. He was immediately taken into custody by the sheriff’s office.
Fleischauer testified that he loved his son and would never shoot him. The defense argued the teen accidentally shot himself at his father’s New Richmond home. Prosecutors said Kayle Fleischauer shot his son after the two were drinking.
Chase died of a gunshot wound to the head; prosecutors argued Kayle beat his son, then shot him, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 30.
“Thank you to those investigators and prosecutors whose work resulted in a guilty verdict in this case,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in the news release. “This verdict would not have been possible without critical analysis by the Division of Forensic Sciences.”
