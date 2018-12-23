It took 12 Dunn County jurors just 92 minutes to convict a Boyceville man of six felonies involving child sexual assault and distributing drugs to a minor.
Ted Lopez, 41, of 1314 Tainter St. was found guilty Friday of the following felony charges, according to court records: repeated sexual assault of the same child, first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12, child enticement-sexual contact, exposing a child to harmful material, causing mental harm to a child and child enticement-give or sell drugs.
Lopez did not testify during the trial, according to court records.
Lopez’s sentencing hearing has been set in Dunn County court for 8:30 a.m. March 29. Judge Rod Smeltzer ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed.
The felonies stemmed from incidents between January 2009 and December 2014 when Lopez lived in Boyceville, according to an amended criminal complaint.
In June 2016, a boy told Boyceville authorities Lopez had fondled him many times, and there were around 20 instances of sexual contact, according to the complaint.
After a search warrant was executed in August 2016, Boyceville police found a hard drive with more than 3,000 explicit photos of children and teenagers in Lopez’s home.
Another report in July 2016 detailed Lopez showing another boy, who was under the age of 10, child pornography.
In another Dunn County case, Lopez is accused of lifting up the shirt of a girl under 10 and taking photographs of her chest. The girl told authorities that Lopez tried to talk her and her older sister — who she said Lopez described as “hot” — into getting into his car by offering them a ride home, which they declined, according to the complaint.
Lopez is facing 25 other felony charges in two additional Dunn County cases.
A second three-day jury trial, slated for Feb. 19, 2019, will cover those charges, including repeated sexual assault of a child, child sexual exploitation involving videos or audio and 17 counts of of possessing child pornography.
As of Sunday, Lopez was in custody at the Dunn County Jail.
About the cases
After executing a search warrant at Lopez’s Boyceville residence in August 2016, Boyceville Police Chief Gregory Lamkin seized a number of electronic devices throughout the house, according to the complaint. In the basement, he found a cardboard wall decorated as a mural. Behind the wall, the chief discovered a computer tower as well as a stash of alcohol and small box of condoms.
The computer contained more than 3,000 images of child pornography featuring explicit photos of pre-pubescent through 14- and 15-year-old girls created between April 2012 and February 2013 and accessed in November 2014, according to the complaint.
Released from jail on a $55,000 cash bond in June 2017, Lopez failed to appear in Dunn County court in July 2017 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In early March, the FBI found Lopez hiding in Staples, Minn., under the alias of Tony Luzon. He was then extradited to Dunn County.
