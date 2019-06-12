A Menomonie woman charged with neglecting and abusing a young boy was found not guilty Wednesday of felony child abuse-party to a crime.
However, a 12-person Dunn County jury found Kristine L. Buttke, 40, guilty of another felony, causing mental harm to a child-party to a crime.
A misdemeanor, neglecting a child-party to a crime, was dismissed Tuesday, according to court records.
Buttke’s attorney Adam Nero requested a mistrial on the count of mental harm to a child, after the jury said Wednesday they had deadlocked on that count, according to court records.
However, Judge Rod Smeltzer gave the jury supplemental instructions and they arrived at a verdict Wednesday.
Nero asked for a mistrial after the verdict, but Smeltzer denied the request.
According to a criminal complaint, the boy told authorities he slept in Buttke’s and her co-defendant Michael R. Johnson’s basement without a mattress or sheets, was locked in his room after school, was struck with a kitchen utensil and a belt, was not allowed to eat with the family and was made to take cold showers.
Buttke’s sentencing hearing is 11 a.m. Aug. 19.