The holidays are just around the corner. So is that party you have been invited to - and you need to bring a dish to pass.
Food safety is important to practice in your home, especially around the holidays. Foodborne illnesses are caused when a person accidentally consumes harmful bacteria, parasites, viruses or chemicals in their food. Food poisoning can be uncomfortable, painful and even life-threatening. Practicing food safety at home is a great way to prevent foodborne illnesses and keep your friends and family healthy.
Here are some food safety tips to practice throughout the holidays.
- Wash your hands. Proper cleanliness is a must when cooking. Wash them before cooking, after handling raw foods such as meat and eggs and before eating and drinking.
- Keep foods separate. Raw foods like raw chicken and beef should be kept away from your ready-to-eat foods like vegetables and fruits. Use separate cutting boards and sealed containers to avoid cross-contamination when preparing and storing.
- Keep foods out of the danger zone. Foods between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours have a much higher risk of contracting harmful germs. Bacteria grows much faster at room temperature. After cooking, keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.
- Thaw foods safely. Defrost meats in the refrigerator or in the sink with cold water. Do not thaw foods on the counter; it is a great place for bacteria to grow and cause foodborne illnesses.
- Cook to the right temperature. Food can carry germs and it is important to cook it to its minimum internal temperature to avoid food poisoning. Beef, pork, lamb, venison, steaks, roasts, chops and fish should be cooked to at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit; egg dishes and ground meat to 160 degrees; and poultry, stuffing, casseroles and reheated leftovers should be cooked to at least 165 degrees.
These tips are easy to practice throughout the holidays and when cooking in general. Food safety is very important and can prevent someone from getting seriously ill or worse. The holidays are meant to enjoy time with friends and family, not having them spend it being ill.
Visit www.foodsafety.gov or eatright.org and type in the search bar “home food safety” or “holiday food safety” to learn more.
Planning ahead
With Thanksgiving coming soon, here are some specific guidelines on thawing and cooking your turkey.
- Refrigerator (40 degrees Fahrenheit or below): Keep the turkey in its original wrapper. Thaw in the refrigerator on a tray or pan to catch drips. Allow 24 hours for each four to five pounds of turkey to thaw. Once completely thawed, the turkey may be stored in the refrigerator an additional one to two days before cooking. Allow four to five days to thaw an average 20-pound turkey in the refrigerator.
- In cold water: It is best to keep the turkey in the original package. Completely submerge the turkey in cold water. Change the water every 30 minutes. Allow eight to ten hours to thaw a 20-pound turkey in cold water. Turkeys thawed in this way should be cooked immediately after thawing.
- Microwave oven: Check your owner’s manual for the size turkey that will fit in your microwave, the minutes per pound and the power level to use for thawing. Remove all outside wrapping and place on a microwave-safe dish to catch any juices that may leak. Cook your turkey immediately after thawing.
A whole turkey is safe when cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured with a food thermometer in the innermost part of the thigh and the thickest part of the breast. For safety’s sake, don’t rely solely on the turkey’s pop-up doneness indicator.
For optimum safety, stuffing a turkey is not recommended. If you choose to stuff your turkey, loosely fill the turkey cavity. Cook the turkey immediately. Use a food thermometer to make sure the center of the stuffing reaches a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
For more information on food safety for your Thanksgiving meal, call the USDA hotline at 1(888) 674-6854 or visit: https://foodsafety.wisc.edu/topicsA-Z/t-z.html or http://food.unl.edu/thanksgiving-food-preparation-and-food-safetytips
