Nicole Dahle is a University of Wisconsin-Stout Dietetic Intern working on rotation with UW Extension FoodWIse program in Dunn and Chippewa Counties.

Sandy Tarter is the FoodWIse Nutrition Coordinator for UW-Extension- Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire Counties. She can be reached at 715-232-1636, sandy.tarter@ces.uwex.edu. FoodWIse educators teach low-income families, youth, adults, and seniors about nutrition, food safety, and stretching their food dollars.