October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and each year I like to reflect on the trends that are happening within our agency. This year a question I’ve heard a lot from survivors is “when does it end?” I think there is a common belief that people will be much happier and healthier outside of an abusive relationship, and that because we deserve happiness that we will instantly achieve that when out of that dark situation. While this is true eventually, a hard truth is that it takes work to get there. Most of the survivors who come to our door are entering into our building with themselves, their children, some clothing and a ton of trauma to sort through.
Trauma can do crazy things to us. It can tell us we aren’t good enough or that we can’t do anything right. It can keep us from feeling happy or feeling anything at all. It can keep us from wanting to make any decision for fear of it being the wrong one. It can make us fearful. It can make us quiet. It can make us loud. It can tell us to go back into what we just came from. It can tell us to never trust anyone again. There isn’t a lie that trauma won’t tell and our survivors are plagued by this when entering our doors. Even though they have left behind the abuser, trauma still lingers.
When a survivor comes to us for support, the first thing we do is talk. We talk like we’re old friends in a coffee shop about life, love, happiness, sadness…and trauma. Sometimes those talks happen for days, for weeks and some have been talking for years. The process of healing looks different for everyone and shelter is only one piece of the puzzle to healing. A safe roof over their heads is so important but survivors often need medical care, therapy, job training, affordable housing and the list goes on and on. They need love and support from family and friends. They need patience and understanding from those around them. They need time.
If you are wondering when it will end, my advice to you is to keep going. Keep moving forward at your own pace and surrounding yourself with patient and understanding people. Keep working on yourself every day. You have survived the abuse and I know you can survive what comes after.
If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship or healing after abuse and needs support or resources, please reach out to The Bridge to Hope. We have adult and children’s support groups, one on one advocacy, emergency shelter for those in danger, and always offer a non-judgmental environment for you to feel safe and heard.
