The Knights of Columbus of St. Joseph Church have awarded two 2019 scholarships.
Haley Etzbach was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She is very active as a CNA at the Neighbors of Dunn County and has earned assistant child care, first aid, COPA and AED certifications.
Haley will attend St. Catherine's University in St. Paul and majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Will and Colleen Etzbach.
Liam Schwartz was awarded a $750 scholarship. Liam has been active helping out with Tuesdays Table, serving as a Eucharistic minister, and has volunteered as a preschool teacher and youth scorer coach.
Liam plans on attending Hamline University in St. Paul and majoring in sociology. He is the son of Paul and Lynn Schwartz.
