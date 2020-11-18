La Crosse woman mourns loss of brother to COVID-19

“My brother is older and we were concerned here in Wisconsin about them attending, but the family is close knit,” Alice says.

Tragically, Alice’s fears for her brother were realized when he tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-September, one of 18 immediate family members at the event to contract the virus. Alice is unsure how many others became infected due to attending.

Mike was hospitalized for three weeks, his symptoms ebbing and flowing — “I’m told this corona is like a roller coaster — one day you can be fine and the next you’re right back sick again,” Alice says — and learned that “his lungs were shot” and Mike would be leaving the ICU to go home for hospice.

On Oct. 14, Mike died from COVID-19, the last of Alice’s 13 siblings to pass away, with her sister Rose, 85, dying just five months earlier. While Rose was not positive for COVID-19 when she died, Alice says her sister was sick and having trouble breathing before passing and she “feels in her heart” the coronavirus may have played a role in her rapidly declining health and death.

Alice and her daughter recognize they may have saved their own lives by staying home from the celebration.

“We both said, ‘Thank God we chose not to go,’” Alice says.