You’re invited to downtown Menomonie for a night of shopping, raffles and fun!
Celebrate summer with a fun evening out with your friends. Visit downtown Menomonie on Thursday, April 25 for the popular event, Ladies Night Out.
Come dressed for spring or wear your favorite bolo style hat for a chance to win additional prizes or discounts.
The event runs 3-8 p.m. throughout the downtown. Each store will be designated with a pink wind sock displayed in the front of their business.
Whether you are interested in boutiques, locally made artisan items, antiques, an independent book seller, games, visiting a spa, a unique wine bar, sports apparel or finding the perfect meal, we have it in downtown Menomonie!
Over 30 stores will be represented. Always remember to shop small and support wonderful small business owners.
Enter to win nearly $1,000 in prizes by visiting participating locations! Prizes will be displayed in the window of Crimson Skies.
For more information contact Downtown Menomonie at director@mainstreetmenomonie.org or call us at 715-235-2666.
