Don your favorite costume to celebrate autumn with a downtown evening of Halloween-themed fun during Ladies Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 25.
From 3 to 8 p.m., each participating store will be designated with a pink wind sock displayed in the front of more than 30 businesses. And a photo booth, sponsored by West Wisconsin Telcom/24-7 Telcom, can be found inside Simple Sports.
Some businesses will have Halloween-themed displays in their windows. Stop by the Visitors Center at 342 Main St. East to receive a ballot to vote for your favorite decorate storefront, the return the card for a chance to win a $50 downtown gift card.
Enter to win nearly $1,000 in prizes by visiting participating locations. Prizes will be displayed in the window of Lifestyle Nutrition by Oct. 15.
For information, contact Main Street of Menomonie at director@mainstreetmenomonie.org or call us at 715-235-2666.
