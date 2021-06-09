Landmark Conservancy raises funds to improve Devil's Punchbowl Preserve

Landmark Conservancy has met their $75,000 fundraising goal to support transformation of the lower stairway to a modern, safer structure that will improve recreational experiences, while also safeguarding ecological resources through better management of off-trail traffic.

The Devil’s Punchbowl Preserve is a 3-acre natural area located along a scenic state rustic road three miles from Menomonie. Although small in size, the Punchbowl remains an iconic Menomonie landmark, cherished by generations of residents and visited by regional tourists. The Punchbowl consists of a 45-foot-tall natural amphitheater and waterfall created by a small unnamed tributary to the Red Cedar River.

Formerly the Devil’s Punchbowl County Park, the property was conveyed to the UW-Stout Foundation as a research site, and ultimately given to Landmark Conservancy, who has owned and managed the property for the last 20 years. Historically, access has existed to the top of the waterfall and into the bottom of the Punchbowl.

“We are working to secure a contractor to rebuild the lower stairway and exploring a way to collaborate with the UW-Stout Construction program,” said Landmark’s Conservation Director Rick Remington. “Our hope is that construction will take place in the fall before the snow flies.”