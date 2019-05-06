For property owners interested in making their land more wildlife friendly, the annual Habitat Handout Day on May 4 in Baldwin is an opportunity to improve their cover and forage.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will have free spruce trees, wildlife friendly shrubs and seed for wildlife food plots available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution will begin at noon on Saturday, May 4 at the Department of Natural Resources shop building, 890 Spruce St., Baldwin.
Plants and seed will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until gone. Interested landowners are asked to bring their own buckets for the seedling plants and seed.
Each landowner will be limited to seed for 1-2 acres (about 25 pounds) and up to 100 wildlife shrubs and trees.
Recipients will be asked to sign an agreement that the materials will be used for wildlife habitat and not for residential or commercial purposes.
For more information on how landowners can manage their properties for wildlife, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keyword "DMAP."
