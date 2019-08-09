Flute and piccolo player Lanna Laird was recognized for 50 seasons dedicated to the Ludington Guard Band on Tuesday.
Band president David Kile presented Laird with a plaque and gift certificate from the band.
Laird joined the band in 1970 and she joins Larry Jess, recognized in 2012, and Margaret Breisch, recognized in 2017, as members of the band’s “50 year club.”
Tuesday’s concert was the final event of the 2019 season for the band in its 131st consecutive year of performing, which maintains the Ludington Guard Band’s recognition as the oldest continually performing concert band in Wisconsin.
Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack sang a solo for the first time alongside Jess on the saxophone as the two performed Louis Armstrong’s “It’s a Wonderful World.” Knaack later led the Children’s March.
