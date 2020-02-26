Late Dunn County sheriff Robert Zebo leaves behind mixed memories

“He was a sheriff of a different era,” Smith said. “He was one who liked to flex that power. I would do that cautiously. He put us in an awkward situation when he got in trouble.”

Smith said he wants people to remember the good side of Zebro, such as his eagerness to work in the field.

“He knew how to work cases,” Smith said. “He loved working drug cases and doing all-night surveillance.”

On more than one occasion, Zebro willingly charged into a building to apprehend a suspect in a standoff situation.

“He knew (the suspect) well enough he felt he could go in and get them, with no one getting hurt,” Smith said.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk recalled meeting Zebro when Kowalczyk was a young officer, and they worked on some drug unit investigations together.

“He was very involved with his men,” he said.

Kowalczyk said he looked up to Zebro and admired him, which made the conviction so shocking. When Zebro was sentenced, he opted to serve the jail term in the Chippewa County Jail.