A Dunn County judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Menomonie Area Senior Center, Inc., or the Shirley Doane Senior Center in Menomonie.
Judith E. Holtzman of Menomonie sued the center in May 2018, asking for damages and other relief after she was injured in a fall at Freedom Fest in Wakanda Park in Menomonie on July 4, 2017, according to the lawsuit.
Holtzman’s injuries were “proximately caused by the negligence of Menomonie Area Senior Center, Inc. and/or its agents and employees,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit, filed in May 2018, also names Secura Insurance of Appleton, United HealthCare Insurance Company of Madison and the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as defendants.
Holtzman’s attorney is Robert A. Parsons of Bye, Goff and Rohde.
In court filings, attorney Fred Morris of Weld Riley said Holtzman was at the Wakanda Park Lion’s Club shelter for a bingo event, which the senior center sponsored.
Morris stated in a court document: “Ms. Holtzman was allegedly injured after falling off a picnic table in the pavilion. The picnic table allegedly flipped over.”
In court filings, Holtzman’s attorney argues the table Holtzman was sitting at was not positioned entirely on a slab inside the shelter, spurring the table to fall over.
In a ruling filed Monday, Judge James Peterson dismissed Holtzman’s complaint with prejudice.
“The court finds that the accident that is the subject of this case arose out of the condition of ‘structures’ (specifically, the pavilion in Wakanda Park and the picnic table located therein),” Peterson wrote.
While there is dispute over whether city employees or senior center employees positioned the tables, Wisconsin’s recreational immunity statute applies in the case, Peterson wrote.
The recreational immunity statute protects Wisconsin landowners from liability when other people participate in recreational activities on their land.
