The Care Solutions Network of Dunn County and Mayo Clinic Health System are presenting a seminar on arranging personal and legal affairs on Friday, May 10.
“Advance Care Planning: A Guide to Arranging Your Personal and Legal Affairs” will be held 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, Menomonie.
Attendees can meet local advance care planning experts to learn about supportive living options and talking with their families about your desires.
Local advance care planning counselors, nurses, social workers and legal advisors will discuss options to consider, and how to express and document health care, personal and legal wishes.
“It’s never too early to begin planning for advance care,” said Mayo Clinic Health System community education specialist Jan Pejsa. “When you begin looking at options and making your wishes known, it can help your family make these decisions in the following years. They may not know your needs and desires until you discuss it with them and advance care planning experts.”
The class includes a Final Affairs Guide, resource materials, light lunch and door prizes.
Attendees should call 715-232-4006 to register by May 7.
