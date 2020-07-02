Less than a month into rent assistance program, about 200 people have applied in western Wisconsin

"We’ve tried to make as many ways possible to get assistance so that people can really access it," she said.

In addition, WestCAP has funding though the Community Services Block Grant, which was funded by the federal CARES Act.

These funds are designed to allow the financial flexibility for communities to address its local needs. The organization has used these funds to provide assistance for rent or mortgage payments, utilities, phone or internet, food and transportation costs.

Like WRAP assistance, it is only permitted for those impacted directly by the pandemic. This is a problem, Thibado said, as those with continuous needs of assistance from prior to the pandemic and then once it ends aren't eligible for the funds.

"If you’re poor and you’re just poor and you’re still poor and need assistance, we can’t use that money for that," she said. "But we are trying to use it as flexibly as possible to meet the needs of people that have lost income in some way due to the COVID pandemic."

The WRAP grant is being offered through Oct. 31, or until state funding runs out, and officials encourage anyone who is behind on rent to apply.