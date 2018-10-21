Bonnie DeHoff, a Menomonie artist, will be donating all the proceeds from her current exhibit of paintings at Lucette Brewing Company until the end of the year to The Bridge to Hope that provides shelter and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.
Lucette Brewery is providing the space for DeHoff’s work, but taking no commission for anything sold. Checks, cash or credit cards are being accepted, with every dollar going to The Bridge to Hope.
DeHoff sees the passage of the seasons through her paintings. For her it’s a sort of meditation — the time of the apple blossoms, of the cone flowers, of the sunflowers, of the melons and winter squash, and so on.
Her acrylic paintings are generally about 16” x 20”, small enough for homes. The prices are not high because she wants them to be affordable for everyone.
All paintings purchased must remain until the end of the exhibition. Buyers will receive an email with details about picking up their artwork between Christmas and the new year.
