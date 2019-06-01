Clark Yolitz, Menomonie market president of Dairy State Bank, was among over 200 other bankers from around Wisconsin who met last week for Capitol Day in Madison.
This is the eleventh year the state’s bankers have joined forces to discuss issues impacting Wisconsin’s banking industry with lawmakers.
“At this point in our history, it is more important than ever for Wisconsin’s bankers to talk with our elected representatives about the financial issues effecting the Dunn County area,” said Yolitz. “The welfare of the banking industry is directly tied to the welfare of our communities.”
Yolitz met with state Rep. Rob Summerfield of the 67th Assembly District, representing Dunn and Chippewa counties.
“We are working directly with business owners, farmers, and residents of this area, so our banker’s firsthand knowledge is invaluable to the lawmakers who debate and decide on the rules and regulations that guide banks, and that ultimately effect the communities we both serve,” said Yolitz.
“We discussed issues that directly affect our industry, but more importantly, we talked about how banks help the communities they serve.”
In addition to two locations in Menomonie, Dairy State Bank has offices in the Dunn County villages of Colfax, Downsville and Wheeler and the Chippewa County city of Bloomer. There are seven other locations in Polk, Barron and Washburn counties.
