Chippewa Valley Votes and the Human Rights Campaign will hold a “Forum on the Future of Voting Rights in Wisconsin” on Tuesday, Oct. 9th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Technical College (Business Education Center, Room 103 at 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire).
The forum will feature local candidates discussing the current status of voting rights in Wisconsin. The purpose of the forum is is to have a forward-looking conversation that examines how Wisconsin elections can be made more inclusive and representative. The conversation will explore key issues affecting voting rights including automatic voter registration, legislative redistricting, voter photo ID laws, election security, and felon enfranchisement. The forum will also provide an opportunity to learn about candidate positions on these issues.
The event is free and open to the public. Members of the public will have the opportunity to participate in the forum by asking questions from the floor or by submitting questions prior to the forum by visiting: http://chippewavalleyvotes.org/forum.
The forum will follow a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format and will be moderated by Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton of the Chippewa Valley Civil Liberties Union and Uniting Bridges. Following the forum, light refreshments will be served and candidates will gather in the lobby to meet with members of the public.
Before and after the forum, volunteers from Chippewa Valley Votes will be available to register voters.
In July, local candidates from all parties running for state office were invited to pledge their support to reform voter registration in Wisconsin by establishing a statewide system of automatic voter registration. The pledge received cross-partisan support from Republican, Democratic, and Green party and Independent candidates. Candidates who pledged their support for automatic voter registration have been invited to participate in the forum.
Candidates who will be participating in the forum include:
- John Calabrese, candidate for Assembly District 29
- Aaron Camacho, candidate for Senate District 31
- Jodi Emerson, candidate for Assembly District 91
- Wendy Sue Johnson, candidate for Assembly District 68
- Wren Keturi, candidate for Assembly District 67
- Jeff Smith, candidate for Senate District 31
- Maggie Turnbull, candidate for Wisconsin Governor
- Charlie Warner, candidate for Assembly District 93
Chippewa Valley Votes is a nonpartisan effort organized by local volunteers working to help citizens participate in the democratic process through services including registration, education, assistance, and advocacy. The goals of CVV are to expand access to the ballot box, reduce confusion surrounding voting laws and rules, and to promote a culture of voting and civic engagement. For information, visit: www.chippewavalleyvotes.org
