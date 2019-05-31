Two Dunn County churches will have changed worship hours for the summer.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 105 S. Holly Ave., Elk Mound will have a 9:15 a.m. Sunday Worship service, no Sunday School for the summer and a 7 p.m. informal Wednesday Night Worship service.
The Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church, E. 7285 S. County Rd. E, Menomonie, will have a 10:45 a.m. Sunday Worship service and no Sunday School for the summer.
