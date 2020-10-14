Local educator Foust named 2020 WEAC Friend of Education

The Wisconsin Education Association Council has named Judy Foust of Menomonie as the 2020 WEAC Friend of Education.

Foust, a former Reading Specialist at Menomonie Middle School and currently a motivational speaker, was selected for the away based on her consistent advocacy to lift up educators and the teaching profession.

She is a regular presenter at educational conferences throughout the Midwest. In addition, she is a frequent speaker for service and church conferences. Foust was a public school teacher in Wisconsin for 37 years in four different districts, ending her career in Menomonie, where she was raised.

“It is with great pleasure and pride that I present this year’s Friend of Education Award to Judy Foust,” WEAC President Ron Martin said. “She is a person who has devoted her life to the children and educators of our state.”

WEAC’s membership is comprised of thousands of public school teachers and educational support professionals who are deeply committed to making a difference in Wisconsin’s young people.

This award was supposed to be given out last spring by Governor Tony Evers at a live recognition ceremony in Wisconsin Dells. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Foust received her award recently in the mail.

