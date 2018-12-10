Two local farmer groups have received watershed protection grants from the state of Wisconsin.
Among 22 other recipients, the Red Cedar Conservation Farmers and Hay River Farmer-led Watershed Council each received grants to address soil and water issues, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The grants will help those groups tailor efforts to their own unique watersheds.
The intent is that participating farmers will reach out to other farmers to help them adopt conservation practices.
Red Cedar Conservation Farmers, which received the maximum grant amount of $40,000, is a first-time grant recipient, according to the DATCP.
Hay River Farmer-Led Watershed Council, which has been funded by the grant in the past, received $13,125.
The state awarded a total of $750,000 for 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.