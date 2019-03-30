Members of Dunn County Farm Bureau, along with more than 300 other farmers and agriculturists from across Wisconsin, attended Ag Day at the Capitol on March 20 in Madison.
The program kicked off with a transportation panel with Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Jim Holte, Wisconsin Counties Association Executive Director Mark O’Connell and Dan Cunningham of Forward Janesville, Inc.
Panel members discussed transportation items in the Governor’s budget proposal and what funding possibilities would be viable moving forward.
Attendees also heard about hot topics in agriculture including water, wildlife abatement claims, dairy and state budget items.
Following the program, members headed to the Capitol to meet with local representatives and speak about issues important to their farms and Wisconsin agriculture.
Ag Day at the Capitol is the largest lobby day for Wisconsin agriculture.
Each year, farmers and agriculturists representing all facets of the state’s diverse agriculture landscape come to Madison to learn more about state issues affecting agriculture and meet with their state legislators.
Rural Mutual Insurance Company and GROWMARK Inc. were major sponsors of the event. Co-sponsors of the event, with Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, included the Dairy Business Association, Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin Hemp Alliance, Wisconsin Horse Council, Wisconsin Pork Association, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, Wisconsin Soybean Association and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.
