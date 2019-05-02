John Heike, a local certified financial planner, was recognized by Woodbury Financial Services as a top-performing advisor for 2018.
This is Heike's second year becoming a member of the Eagle’s Circle, a group that consists of financial advisors in the top 25% of the company.
Heike earned this award by helping individuals and businesses with their financial planning, insurance and investment management needs.
Heike and his wife, Brittany (Bauer) live in Menomonie along with their three children Olivia, Andrew and Allie.
Heike owns Heike Wealth Management, LLC.
