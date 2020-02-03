{{featured_button_text}}
Girl Scouts donate to Stepping Stones

Local Girl Scouts donated the admission money from its Cookie Rally event to Stepping Stones Food Pantry. Pictured is (left to right): Tina Anderson, Jen Dickman, Pajci Xiong, Ally Dickman, Alissa Vilz, Gabriella Anderson and Stepping Stones Food Pantry Coordinator Kris Pawlowski.

 FOR THE DUNN COUNTY NEWS

Local Girl Scouts are looking to help those in need.

Girl Scouts troops from the Menomonie area donated $367 from its Cookie Rally to Stepping Stones Food Pantry.

A Cookie Rally was held to begin the cookie season on Jan. 10 with about 50 Menomonie area girls, ages kindergarten through high school in attendance.

This year it was decided the funds raised from admission costs from the event would be donated to Stepping Stones.

The Cookie Rally was held at Wakanda Elementary and the event included the Menomonie Police Department showing self-defense techniques, yoga taught by Happy Apple Therapies and cross-fit training from The Machine Shed.

