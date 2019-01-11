Shortly before Christmas, three local organizations made joint donations to Menomonie’s Wisconsin Foster Closet, a nonprofit organization providing clothing and other items free of charge to children in foster care.
G.F.W.C. Menomonie Woman’s Club donated 97 items and cash and checks, Our Savior’s Endowment Fund gave $1,000 and Chapter DD of P.E.O. gave many wonderful things and cash and checks totalling $615.
Donating the money and items to Tammy Wood Garr. C.E.O. of Wisconsin Foster Closet were Sally Schendel, representing Chapter DD of P.E.O., and Linda Rundle, co-president of the G.F.W.C. Menomonie Woman’s Club and also representing Our Savior’s Endowment Fund.
Wisconsin Foster Closet serves foster children in a four county area—Dunn, Eau Claire, Chippewa, and St. Croix counties—as well as other areas around the state. Because of the meth crisis, children removed from homes where meth is involved can’t take anything with them when they leave. They desperately need clothing, toilettries, and daily living items that the all–volunteer non-profit supplies.
For more information on Wisconsin Foster Closet, check its Facebook page or call 715-497–3561.
