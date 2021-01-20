Local lake association develops new partnerships, community connections

Even with the uncertainties that this year has provided, the local lake association has accomplished a great deal for their community members and the lakes themselves. The Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association (TMLIA) is a non-profit community-based organization based in Menomonie that is designed to improve the protection of Lake Menomin and Tainter Lake waters.
The TMLIA provides educational information on water quality and environmental issues affecting these bodies of water and their corresponding watersheds to the community.
“We have this massive crown jewel in the middle of our community that kind of fades into the background, the goal was to bring it to the forefront,” said Liz Usborne, the president of TMLIA. She explained how the organization benefits the Menomonie community and how the vision of the organization has evolved over the years.
“This organization was created because of the concerns about the water quality of Tainter and Menomin lake that deal with blue-green algae,” Usborne said.
The role of the organization has mostly been educational. With this general focus, the organization is able to enhance general community awareness about water quality issues and bring attention to the problems.
“This organization is a place where everyone in the community can contribute to the solutions,” Usborne said.
TMLIA has also been very involved with its current partners, including the Dunn County Conservation and Sports Club Alliance, Menomonie Optimist Club, Red Cedar Water Quality Partnership, Wisconsin Farmers Union and Wisconsin Lakes. They are also developing new relationships with a number of organizations in order to obtain grants and implement the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved watershed plans.
Usborne broke down TMLIA’s values into three areas:
- Advocating for water quality policies
- Providing education and outreach
- Celebrating our rivers and lakes
Usborne said that the organization’s vision is influenced by the members who are involved. For example, the Dunn County Transit requested a letter of recommendation for an electric bus from the organization, as they are partnered with them on the joint sustainable working group.
Usborne had to examine and research how TMLIA would be able to connect the organization’s focus on water quality and improving the lakes to support the electric bus. She found those connections and common goals within partnerships, even though they are two different topics.
Usborne said being able to make those connections and pool together resources help build partnerships that might not otherwise go together.
Ben Hartenbower, TMLIA’s treasurer, developed the Lakeside Park Rain Garden marker located at the Lakeside Park boat launch on Wolske Bay Road. He explained how much of a challenge it was over the past year to manage grants, and coordinate with contractors and the city, as well as developing the concept design into the correct digital format.
Usborne expressed her gratitude for the members of the organization who show that the lakes and rivers mean a lot to the community.
“I try to make this as an inclusive organization as possible, each member in the organization has their own interests relating to what they geek out about therefore, what I think is really interesting could be very boring to someone else,” Usborne said.
TMLIA continues to show the community members that even if you’re not sitting in a boat on the water the lake is still enjoyable through other activities. The organization tries to make sure its outdoor recreational activities are available to as many people as possible.
Usborne said this organization has a huge role to play in the community, and although a lot of the events and opportunities came to a halt, TMLIA has continued to move forward.
To stay connected with TMLIA, visit them at TMLIA.org or like their Facebook page @TMLIA.