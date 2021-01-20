Local lake association develops new partnerships, community connections

TMLIA has also been very involved with its current partners, including the Dunn County Conservation and Sports Club Alliance, Menomonie Optimist Club, Red Cedar Water Quality Partnership, Wisconsin Farmers Union and Wisconsin Lakes. They are also developing new relationships with a number of organizations in order to obtain grants and implement the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved watershed plans.

Usborne broke down TMLIA’s values into three areas:

Advocating for water quality policies

Providing education and outreach

Celebrating our rivers and lakes

Usborne said that the organization’s vision is influenced by the members who are involved. For example, the Dunn County Transit requested a letter of recommendation for an electric bus from the organization, as they are partnered with them on the joint sustainable working group.

Usborne had to examine and research how TMLIA would be able to connect the organization’s focus on water quality and improving the lakes to support the electric bus. She found those connections and common goals within partnerships, even though they are two different topics.

Usborne said being able to make those connections and pool together resources help build partnerships that might not otherwise go together.