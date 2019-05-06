Girl Scouts across the country will next week honor Troop 3055, which lost members and a volunteer in November 2018 in a hit-and-run in Lake Hallie.
Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes and Girl Scout Councils across the nation are participating in a Weekend of Service May 17-19 in honor of the Girl Scout members and volunteer whose lives were tragically lost, according to a Girl Scouts press release.
The members of Troop 3055 were participating in an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup in cooperation with the Wisconsin DOT when a vehicle veered off County Highway P in Lake Hallie killing three Girl Scouts and a parent volunteer, and injuring another.
The Weekend of Service was developed in cooperation with the members of Troop 3055, who have a passion for environmental stewardship, which led them to their highway clean up.
Girl Scout participants in the Weekend of Service are encouraged to plan and implement an environmentally focused service project on or around May 17-19.
“Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low was a famous lover of nature and Girl Scouts have a long legacy of environmental stewardship," said Carrie Andringa, Program Manager at the Eau Claire service center. "Promoting respect for clean land, water and air through service both honors our history and provides us with a way to honor the memory of the young lives lost.”
Two Council-led events for Girl Scouts are being offered Saturday May 18: Outdoor Eco Badge Day at Camp Nawakwa in Cornell and Outdoor Art Badge Day at Camp Winnecomac in Kaukauna, Wis.
In addition, individual troops are leading a variety of efforts focused on the environment in their communities.
