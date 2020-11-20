Local Outdoors: Deer harvest numbers could be poised to bounce back this season

A lot of things have looked different in 2020.

But the fast approaching nine-day gun deer season in Wisconsin isn’t expected to be one of them.

As the season is set to begin on Saturday and run through Sunday, Nov. 29, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Terry Shaurette said there are no major COVID-19 related changes to rules and regulations, outside of hunters following basic guidelines such as staying six feet apart and refraining from gathering in large groups.

Shaurette said the number of participants in this year’s turkey and fishing seasons rose compared to recent years and that trend is expected to continue for the nine-day gun deer season.

“We’re expecting a lot of hunters to be out in the woods with the COVID-19 stuff and people are wanting to get their own meat and have that type of thing on hand,” Shaurette said. “We expect a lot of people in the woods.”

Last year’s harvest numbers in Chippewa County were down slightly compared to 2018, but he said a number of factors contributed to that and those numbers could be poised for a rebound this year.