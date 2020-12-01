Local Outdoors: Preliminary nine-day gun deer harvest numbers up for Dunn County, statewide

Pleasant weather and more hunters in the woods led to a higher deer harvest for the nine-day gun deer season in Wisconsin for 2020.
Preliminary numbers released from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday show a total of 188,712 deer harvested during the nine-day season, which ran from Nov. 21-29.
Dunn County saw a harvest increase of 20.9% overall with 5,044 total deer in 2020 including 1,991 antlered.
That harvest was an increase of 15.8 percent statewide compared to 2019 with Chippewa and Dunn counties also showing strong gains.
Chippewa County had a nearly 18% increase in the Central Farmland Zone with 2,832 deer harvested including 1,115 antlered while the Northern Forest zone had an increase of close to 50% with 832 harvested. DNR Wildlife Biologist Terry Shaurette said an increase in available antlerless tags for the Northern Forest Zone helped with the sharp increase but across the state more hunters were finding more deer and that trend was no exception in Chippewa County.
On the heels of a below average deer harvest in 2019, DNR officials say a bounce back in harvest numbers could be on the horizon with the start of the nine-day gun deer season set to begin Saturday.
“We were expecting for sure from 2019 that it would be up, given the earlier start to the season," Shaurette said. "It turned out to be really good weather so that helped keep hunters out in the woods.”
Statewide license sales were up 3.5% from 2019 with a continuing increase in female hunters, a growing demographic that saw a 12% jump in 2020.
Current deer harvest totals have surpassed 2019 but still lag behind 2018, which had the highest total deer harvest since 2013.
“From what I heard mostly some people see a lot of deer, some people not so much," Shaurette said. "Deer aren’t evenly spread across the landscape. It can be hit or miss on people’s properties sometimes if you’re hunting on a 40-acre property all week you might see a lot of deer or some people might not have seen as much.”
While last Sunday marked the end of the nine-day gun deer season for 2020, there are still other deer hunting seasons through the end of the year.
The statewide muzzleloader hunt is on now through Dec. 9 with a four-day antlerless-only hunt to follow on Dec. 10-13. Select areas not including Chippewa and Dunn County are hosting a special antlerless-only holiday hunt in select Farmland Zone counties from Dec. 24-Jan. 1 while the statewide archery and crossbow seasons are underway now through Jan. 3.
The DNR is encouraging hunters to submit deer for chronic wasting disease sampling. Four self-service kiosks are open in Chippewa County in Chippewa Falls (Jacobson’s Hardware, 17168 County Highway J), Bloomer (Bob’s Processing, 2430 S. Main Street), Cadott (Cadott Lion’s Club Pavilion, Highway 27 and Mariner Dr.) and Cornell (Cornell Ranger Station, 117 S. Riverside Dr.) for hunters to submit. In addition, the Cornell location also has a dumpster available for hunters to submit deer carcass waste.
Dunn County kiosk locations are available in Menomonie (DNR Office, 921 Brickyard Rd.), Colfax (Kyle's Market, 115 Main St.), Elk Mound (Spring Brook Meats, N3485 810th St.), Wheeler (Bridge Stop, 101 WI-25) and Mondovi (Rock Creek Townhall, N995 County Road H). The Menomonie DNR office is also available for a dumpster for deer carcass waste to be tested.
Chippewa County has not had a documented CWD case thus far. Dunn County had its first positive case in 2019.
Nine firearm-involved injuries and one fatality were reported during the nine-day gun season, according to the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement. None of those were in Chippewa or Dunn County.
First-time hunters are also encouraged to mark the occasion with a first harvest and first hunting experience certificate. More information on how to obtain these certificates can be found on the DNR's website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/firstcert.html.
Deer season opener 2020
