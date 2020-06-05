Local protest remains peaceful

“As the nation is angered, it is important we stay strong and vigilant in remaining peaceful in our community’s protest and demanding our nation brings an end to senseless police violence and murders that continue to affect the black community day in and day out,” the page said.

According to Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, the Menomonie Police Department supported the protest and the expression of free speech.

“We are all on the same side. Nobody should be OK with what happened in Minneapolis.” Chief Atkinson said at the event, “Today was a great turnout for social justice and criminal justice reform. Black lives matter here.”

UW-Stout alumna Jasmine Baker said she was proud of Menomonie for raising awareness.

“I can come back and see that it’s growing,” Baker said at the event, “It needs to keep going, and people need to keep listening. We need to keep this energy, and I want people to keep showing up in support.”

Many businesses also provided support during the protest. LogJam opened its bathrooms to protesters and provided a drop-off point for donations to the Minneapolis relief efforts. Parrot Bay Tanning Salon offered water to protesters, and the digital display on the building read “We support the peaceful protests.”