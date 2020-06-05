Local protest remains peaceful

A few hundred people gathered at Broadway Street South and Main Street in downtown Menomonie Wednesday to protest the death of George Floyd.
The event stayed peaceful as protesters marched from Main Street to the pedestrian bridge over Broadway that connects University of Wisconsin-Stout’s North Campus. The protesters then returned to the grass near the UW-Stout clock tower to listen to speakers share their experiences.
Organizer Jacob Doherty coordinated with Menomonie police to ensure that the protest would remain peaceful. According to organizers, guidelines were put in place to maintain social distancing and keep protesters, businesses and the Menomonie community safe during the protest. According to many attendees, the event was received positively by the community.
“Right now, it’s about spreading the word,” Doherty said, “We all have the power to amplify the voices that need to be heard.”
George Floyd died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, who was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has since had a third-degree murder charge upgraded to second-degree murder by Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison. The other three officers involved were also charged with aiding and abetting murder.
The event’s Facebook page stressed the importance of peace during the protest.
“As the nation is angered, it is important we stay strong and vigilant in remaining peaceful in our community’s protest and demanding our nation brings an end to senseless police violence and murders that continue to affect the black community day in and day out,” the page said.
According to Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, the Menomonie Police Department supported the protest and the expression of free speech.
“We are all on the same side. Nobody should be OK with what happened in Minneapolis.” Chief Atkinson said at the event, “Today was a great turnout for social justice and criminal justice reform. Black lives matter here.”
UW-Stout alumna Jasmine Baker said she was proud of Menomonie for raising awareness.
“I can come back and see that it’s growing,” Baker said at the event, “It needs to keep going, and people need to keep listening. We need to keep this energy, and I want people to keep showing up in support.”
Many businesses also provided support during the protest. LogJam opened its bathrooms to protesters and provided a drop-off point for donations to the Minneapolis relief efforts. Parrot Bay Tanning Salon offered water to protesters, and the digital display on the building read “We support the peaceful protests.”
“There has been so many times that I have been silent and had no one to stand up for me,” Menomonie community member Pa Chia Vue said during a speech, “But this is the time, this is the time to make a change and use your white privilege to stand up for people of color. I will no longer be silent.”
Other businesses have also offered hands-on support. The Menomonie Theatre Guild will be collecting donations on Saturday to send relief to the people of the Twin Cities who can’t access basic needs.
