Dunn County students made a good showing at an annual Boyceville science competition on Dec. 1.
The Menomonie Maroon placed second of 58 teams at the high school level; the Boyceville Varsity Purple placed seventh. The Elk Mound Black came in 29th.
At the middle school level, the Menomonie Maroon also excelled as runner-up. The Boyceville Middle School Varsity Purple team finished in fifth overall out of 32 teams. The Elk Mound Orange came in 16th.
High school rankings
Boyceville’s varsity team was the champion of Division 2 and earned medals in 20 of 28 total events. Individual event gold medals were earned by Jasmine Windsor and Noelle Wheeldon in Dynamic Planet, Caitlyn Pelikan and Rachel Becker in Food Science, Cade Klefstad and Nathan Corr in Mission Possible, Jaden Reisimer and Steven Rasmussen in Aerial Scramble, Wright Stuff and Mousetrap Vehicle and Ana Evenson, Emma Bygd and Mark Timper in Protein Modeling.
Silver medals were earned by Evenson, Pelikan and Jasmine Windsor in Experimental Design; Jasmine Windsor and Sarah Kapsner in Forensics; Klefstad and Corr in Geocaching; Connor Sempf and Corr in Mousetrap Vehicle; Brady Helland and Corr in Wright Stuff; Sempf and Grade Edlin in Aerodynamic Challenge; Austin Hatfield and Logan Wuorenma in both Aerial Scramble and Boomilever; and Tanner Anderson and Madison Andrews in GeoLogic Mapping.
Bronze medals were earned by Evenson and Timper in Anatomy & Physiology; Reisimer and Rasmussen in Boomilever; Evenson, Edlin and Brandon Nunnery in Code Busters; Pelikan and Noelle Wheeldon in GeoLogic Mapping; and Jensine Boesl and Cholponai Batyrbekova in Wright Stuff.
Fourth place medals were earned by Sempf and Helland in Aerial Scramble; Rachel Becker and Timper in Circuit Lab; Evenson and Timper in Disease Detectives; Nunnery and Rachel Becker in Fermi Questions; Rasmussen and Hatfield in Aerodynamic Challenge; and Libby Bygd, Ella Holden and Ali Ruhnke in Experimental Design.
A fifth place medal was earned by Helland and Pelikan in Astronomy.
Sixth place medals were earned by Helland and Corr in Boomilever, Noelle Wheeldon and Emma Bygd in Sounds of Music and Libby Bygd, Holden and Ruhnke in Protein Modeling.
Middle school rankings
The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad Varsity also won Division 2 at their home invite, finishing behind only state champions from Illinois (Daniel Wright – also the defending national champion team), Wisconsin (Madison Hamilton) and state runner-up Menomonie Middle School.
Tournament champion gold medals were earned by Greg Moore-Kamuti and Luke Becker in both Solar System and Meteorology; Caden Wold and Parker Coombs in Aerial Scramble, Boomilever and Battery Buggy; Coombs and Logan Windsor in Aerodynamic Challenge; Moore-Kamuti and Logan Windsor in Amazing Mechatronics; Kayden Benson and Shiloh Wheeldon in both Disease Detectives and Potions & Poisons; Elijah Farrell and Zach Kersten in Elastic Launch Gliders; Shiloh Wheeldon, Benson and Mariah Marvin in Experimental Design; and Kersten and Peter Wheeldon in Road Scholar.
Silver medals were earned by Shiloh Wheeldon and Marvin in Crime Busters; Brady Mast and Treylin Thorson in Battery Buggy, Aerodynamic Challenge and Elastic Launch Gliders; Farrell and Moore-Kamuti in Density Lab; Luke Becker and Peter Wheeldon in both Dynamic Planet and Fossils; Taheton Downey and Becca Wyss in Mystery Architecture; Farrell and Kersten in Roller Coaster; Gabby Nelson and Sydney Garbe in Thermodynamics; and Wold and Marvin in Water Quality.
Bronze medals were earned by Logan Windsor and Levi Becker in Circuit Lab, Benson and Logan Windsor in Herpetology and Peter Wheeldon and Coombs in Thermodynamics.
Fourth place medals were earned by Wold and Lauren Becker in Anatomy & Physiology and Alan Sorensen and Nathan Jensen in Roller Coaster.
Fifth place medals were earned by Naomie Braget and Selene Evenson in Crime Busters and Benson and Shiloh Wheeldon in both Picture This and Write It, Do It.
Sixth place medals were earned by Kersten and Peter Wheeldon in Geocaching, Wyss and Downey in Roller Coaster and Emily Fetzer and Delaney Olson in Crime Busters.
The Boyceville Science Olympiad program would like to thank all of the participating teams and coaches, the custodial staff, the teachers, staff and faculty of the Boyceville Community School District, and all of the other volunteers who made this event possible.
