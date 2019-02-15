The League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will host a community discussion, Community Conversations, on Thursday, Feb. 28.
A panel of experts will present, discuss and answer questions about the environmental impact of septic tank waste and agricultural sewage spreading in Dunn County.
The experts will also provide an overview of current Wisconsin regulations.
The panel is slated to include Dunn County water quality specialist Lindsay Olson, city of Menomonie Wastewater Superintendent Paul Sterk, Dunn County Planning and Zoning Administrator Bob Colson, retired hydrologist Neil Koch and league member and ecologist Mark Leach.
The program is slated for 6:30 p.m. at the Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Pwky., Menomonie. It is free and open to the public.
The League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley is sponsoring the event.
