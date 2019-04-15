Wisconsin’s K-12 public school libraries have received $36.2 million thanks to earnings from Common School Fund investments.
Dunn County school districts have received the following:
Boyceville Community: $31,437
Colfax: $36,558
Elk Mound Area: $43,521
Menomonie Area: $134,917
The funds ensure students have library and technology materials, said Wisconsin Educational & Media Technology Association president Michele Green.
On behalf of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, BCPL Board Chair, presented State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor with a ceremonial check at the WEMTA’s annual conference at the Kalahari Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.
“The Common School Fund is vital to Wisconsin students. In a recent survey of WEMTA members, 92% of respondents indicated that the Common School Fund is the only source of funding for their school library,” said Michele Green, WEMTA President. “WEMTA continually advocates for the preservation of the CSF, and we offer our greatest thanks to those at BCPL who work tirelessly to protect and manage these funds.”
Established in 1848 by Article X of the Wisconsin Constitution, BCPL was created to manage assets of the Common School Fund. This permanent endowment was initially funded from the sale of Federal lands granted to Wisconsin on becoming a state, and the Constitution specifically dedicated this fund for the benefit of public education.
State Treasurer Godlewski stated, “As a graduate of Wisconsin public schools and the daughter of two school teachers, it’s an honor to lead such an important agency. I’m committed to public schools and believe our kids are most successful when they have the resources necessary to learn and grow.”
