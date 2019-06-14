These students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the 2018-2019 spring semester:
Boyceville: Hannah Guy, Psychology Major
Colfax: Matthew Bruder, Undeclared Major—CSH; Dempsey Fogarty, Psychology Major; Jeremiah Wait, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management
Elk Mound: Jacob Ausman, Communication Studies Major: Interpersonal Communication Emphasis; Emily Bartig, Therapeutic Recreation Major; Madysen Borofka, Radiation Therapy Major
Knapp: Kyle Baker, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education
Menomonie: Brookelyn Bauer, Radiation Therapy Major; Braden Busch, Computer Science Major; Austin Coss, Recreation Management Major: Generalist Emphasis; Inga Erickson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track; Alexis Hermann, Radiation Therapy Major; Hannah Jensen, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management; Jenna Metzger, Biology Major; Becca Nelson, Marketing Major; Alexa Peterson, Radiation Therapy Major; Zoe Stelter, Clinical Laboratory Science Major; Lexie Weghorn, Physics Major
