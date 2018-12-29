Two sixth-grade Menomonie Middle School students hatched an idea to help their community during the holidays, and ended up raising over 1,000 pounds of merchandise for a local nonprofit.
Anika Schoenberger and Allysa Benrud are sixth-graders at MMS—and the brains behind a two-week nonperishable food drive for the school’s sixth and seventh grades, said MMS physical education teacher Randy Stokke.
“The girls just wanted to do something nice for families in need,” Stokke said. “They wanted to make people’s lives better at Christmastime.”
The students collected 1,050 pounds of merchandise and $95 in cash for Stepping Stones, and a local business highlighted their charitable efforts.
Culver’s of Menomonie supports the Fuel Up to Play 60 project, a 30-minute enrichment class that offers students additional academic help. It also focuses on nutrition and exercising for one hour each day. The food drive was a Fuel Up project, Stokke said, and the Menomonie Culver’s store awarded the winning grade a free ice cream party and an appearance at the school.
Stepping Stones executive director Katherine Dutton said the nonprofit is busier than ever during the holidays—and the food raised will go a long way and help many local families.
“It’s just great to see the kids get involved like that, especially when there’s an exercise and health component involved,” Dutton said.
