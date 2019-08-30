EAU CLAIRE — Twenty-one graduates of Dunn County schools were named to the Chippewa Valley Technical College President’s List for the 2019 summer semester.
To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of six credits with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
From Boyceville: Cheyenne Booth, Kyle K. Holden, Michaella Kegen, Tori R. Kostman and Tyler L. Krueger.
From Colfax: Cody H. Braun, Portia Maves and Dalton Schotter.
From Elk Mound: William Bartholomew, Meghan Keller, Georgina M. Lostetter, William Moelter and Alana M. Plaszcz.
From Menomonie: Loralee Coulthard, Erik Frank, Diana L. Kleven, Amanda N. Klopp, Peter J. Krizan, Sherry A. Luoma, Breyden P. Noble and Robert M. Zech.