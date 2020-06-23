Local students receive scholarships at CVTC

EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 academic year. Often donors create scholarship funds to memorialize a loved one, or support a cause, but it all comes down to making a difference in the lives of the recipients. Recipients and donors are annually recognized at a scholarship reception each spring, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
Local students receiving scholarships included:
Boyceville: Diane Duerst, Business Technology Scholarship and Iaap - Chippewa Valley Chapter Endowment Scholarship; Hannah Wyss, Clifford Brown Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Northwestern Wisconsin Peace Officers' Association Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship.
Colfax: Jack Edwards, Black's Valley Ag Scholarship; Kara Katzbahn, Debra Tillmann Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Trevor Rothbauer, Eau Claire Realty/David F. Suchla Endowment Scholarship.
Elk Mound: Dayna Kotecki, Ardis N. Mcafee Endowment Scholarship; Conner Mavis, Fey Family Endowed Diesel Mechanic Scholarship; Nathanael Lind, PESI, Inc., Scholarship.
Menomonie: Jennifer Makosky, Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship and Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Bailey Kemps, Architectural Structural Design Advisory Committee Scholarship and Women in Non-Traditional Careers Scholarship; Patricia Miara, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship, CVTC Nursing Faculty Scholarship, and Doris Freeburg Honorary Nursing Scholarship; Chao Vang, Bye, Goff & Rohde, Ltd., Paralegal Scholarship; Morgan Wilbur, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship; Carson Gorecki, CVTC Education Association Scholarship; Haelee Platson, Disability Endowment Scholarship; Justin Mcleod, Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship, Imagineering, LLC, Scholarship, and John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship; Brian Glaus, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship; Noelle Weber, Josephine Dine Memorial Endowment Scholarship and US Bank Endowment Scholarship; Jefferson Hoyt, Nordson EDI Corporation Scholarship; Ariana Down-Larson, Steve Dobson Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Women in Non-Traditional Careers Scholarship; Sydney Jacobs, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
Ridgeland: Teala Anne Mayer, Escoffier Excellence Endowment Scholarship, Locavore Women in Culinary Scholarship, and Reinhart Family Endowment Scholarship.
