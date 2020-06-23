Local students receive scholarships at CVTC

EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 academic year. Often donors create scholarship funds to memorialize a loved one, or support a cause, but it all comes down to making a difference in the lives of the recipients. Recipients and donors are annually recognized at a scholarship reception each spring, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.