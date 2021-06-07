Local students receive scholarships at CVTC

Chippewa Valley Technical College students received over 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 academic year. Often donors create scholarship funds to memorialize a loved one, or support a cause, but it all comes down to making a difference in the lives of the recipients.
Recipients and donors are annually recognized at a scholarship reception each spring, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Local students receiving scholarships included:
From Boyceville: Lisa Moore-Girard, Friends of Respiratory Therapy Scholarship - Second-Year Student - WSRC.
From Colfax: Stacy Winger, Bye, Goff & Rohde, Ltd., Paralegal Scholarship.
From Downsville: Jessica Thibado, Menomonie Paid On-Call Firefighter Jack Ganzemiller Scholarship.
From Eau Galle: Lucas Zeilinger, I.B.E.W. Local 953-Gas Utility Construction & Service Scholarship.
From Elk Mound: Cody-Lyn Harrison, Geri Wendt Memorial Accounting Endowment Scholarship and The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship; Dayna Kotecki, CVTC Nursing Faculty Scholarship and Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Scholarship - Continuing Student; Kimberly Carrillo, Ardis N. Mcafee Endowment Scholarship; Michael Hase, Auto Value - Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship, CVTC Education Association Scholarship, and Dairy State Bank Endowment Scholarship; Sara Schmidt, Brehm Family Endowment Scholarship.
From Menomonie: Aidan Raney, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship and Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship; Alexander Tully, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship; Allison Simonson, Bryan Higley Memorial Scholarship; Andrew Marvin, Dick Klatt Memorial Welding Endowment Scholarship; Andrew Pierzina, Bell Family Responder Scholarship and Maynard Pearson Memorial Scholarship; Ashley Waak, Taylor Machine, Inc., Scholarship; Bethany Walker, Doris Freeburg Honorary Nursing Scholarship; Bruce Goplin, Chippewa Valley Home Builders' Association Endowment Scholarship.
Carli Dahms, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Constance Mukanda, Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship and The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship; Cooper Gorecki, Lavern G. Soper Memorial Scholarship; Dominic Olson, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative Lineworker Scholarship; Haelee Platson, PESI Inc., Scholarship, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship, and Woita & Associates Financial Literacy Scholarship; Jennifer Makosky, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship; Justin McLeod, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship and The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Lillian Hake, Travis & Elizabeth Christman Medical Scholarship; Megan Evans, Audrey Dernbach Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship and Matthew G. Overhulser Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship; Morgan Wilbur, Winterling Paralegal Scholarship; Sarah Friberg, Ivar Walker Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Julie Furst-Bowe Leadership Scholarship; Ariana Down Larson, Northwestern Wisconsin Peace Officers' Association Memorial Endowment Scholarship.