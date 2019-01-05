The Western Wisconsin Christian Writers Guild, which meets in Eau Claire, invites writers to join them Tuesday, Jan. 8 for a new year of connecting and communicating with new projects and plans.
How do we set new goals? What is reasonable? What is pie in the sky inconceivable? Without a vision, our writing falters, so this is the month to brainstorm, share our ideas, and make a plan. Want accountability? We can do that. Want to work in secret? That is also possible. Just put your thinking caps on, bring pen or pencil, and start your writing year with clear direction.
WWCWG meets from 7-9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, September through May, at Bethesda Lutheran Church on the corner of State and Hamilton, Eau Claire. For information about membership and fees visit www.wwcwg.com, contact Sheila Wilkinson at 715-839-1207 or email wwcwg.info@gmail.com.
